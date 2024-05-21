Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 744,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,606. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

