Certified Advisory Corp Sells 33,264 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $20.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $803.89. 3,174,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,141. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $816.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

