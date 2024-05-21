Certified Advisory Corp Sells 37,950 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after buying an additional 1,645,639 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 232,626 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

