Certified Advisory Corp Sells 5,012 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.18. 307,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,813. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

