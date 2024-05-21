Certified Advisory Corp Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 6,385,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

