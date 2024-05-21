Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,439 shares in the company, valued at $608,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,985 shares of company stock valued at $47,311. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

