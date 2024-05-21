Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.
Check-Cap Company Profile
