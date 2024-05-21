Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHE stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $559.81. 56,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,556. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $608.06 and a 200 day moving average of $595.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.