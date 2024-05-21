Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHE stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $559.81. 56,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,556. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $608.06 and a 200 day moving average of $595.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

