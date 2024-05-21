Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 809,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 34,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,641,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,290 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $161.24. 4,912,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.