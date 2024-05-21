China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.86 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.