Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 99.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 262,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,637. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,585,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

