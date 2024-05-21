Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 468.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 136,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,550. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

