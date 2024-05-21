Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2,570.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $129,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,026,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,372,236. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

