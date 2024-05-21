Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 7,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.14. 2,054,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$11.16.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.