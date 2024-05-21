Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,728,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260,800 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for about 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

