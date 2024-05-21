Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 200,823 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,823 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Stryker worth $681,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.28. 195,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.69 and its 200-day moving average is $322.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.