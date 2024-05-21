Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 19,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $769,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.