Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 54,377 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $120,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.47. 159,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,069. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

