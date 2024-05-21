Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 99,055 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Vistra worth $163,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VST stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 1,520,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

