Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.20% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $138,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,239 shares of company stock worth $8,481,692. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

