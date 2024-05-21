Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $115,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.22. 253,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,203. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

