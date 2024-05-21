Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Motorola Solutions worth $154,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,382. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $369.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.