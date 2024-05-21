Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $122,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 172.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 714,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $9,221,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

SUM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 259,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

