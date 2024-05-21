Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $157,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. 301,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Profile



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

