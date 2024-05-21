Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Coty worth $183,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $67,193,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 1,147,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

