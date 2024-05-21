Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $126 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Copart worth $125,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. 528,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.