Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $139.67 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.31% of Ashland worth $139,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 71,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

