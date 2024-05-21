Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $176.77 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.37% of Surgery Partners worth $176,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,765,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 123,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

