Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $568.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Zoetis worth $568,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,952. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

