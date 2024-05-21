Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.44% of XPO worth $146,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 2.3 %

XPO stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,024. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.