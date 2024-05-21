Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $168,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.35. The stock had a trading volume of 246,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,614. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average of $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

