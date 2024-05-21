Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,590 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.52% of PPG Industries worth $537,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 47.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 129.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

