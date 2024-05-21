Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 114,660 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,660 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $624,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.71. 389,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.04 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

