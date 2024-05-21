Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 32,623 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of ASML worth $944,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.65. The stock had a trading volume of 264,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,377. The firm has a market cap of $365.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $938.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.