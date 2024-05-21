Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $134,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 287,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,093. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.