Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 213,218 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,218 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of RTX worth $902,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 968,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,226. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

