Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 85,078 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,078 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Houlihan Lokey worth $131,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 84.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.20. 21,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,939. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.68.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

