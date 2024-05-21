Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $119.04 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,894,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,043,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fortis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 142,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,804,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Fortis by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 136,495 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 155,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 32.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 116,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,138. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

