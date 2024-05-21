Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116,098 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Netflix worth $1,298,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $647.01. 982,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $648.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

