ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. On average, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.