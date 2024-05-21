CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $211.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,340. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

