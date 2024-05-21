Cognyte Software’s (CGNT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile



Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

