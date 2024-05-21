Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.77 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $199.78 million and $18.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003904 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009360 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,221 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.