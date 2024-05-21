Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $225.19

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.19, but opened at $231.97. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 3,675,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

