Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

