Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,414.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,313.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

