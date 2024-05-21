Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.