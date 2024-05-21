Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

