Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,260. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

