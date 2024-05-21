Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

